Permian Basin Fair and Expo celebrates 46th year

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is returning to the Ector County Coliseum for the 46th year.

This year's event will run from Sept. 2-11.

Featured during the week will be plenty of vendors, carnival rides, an art show, numerous performers, the Miss Permian Fair Pageant and of course plenty of livestock.

Each day also has a theme, such as the fair's first-ever Sensory Special Day for children with special needs on Wednesday and Thursday's Family Night where you can get four wristbands for $100.

Labor Day will also see tickets priced at just $1. Tickets otherwise are $10 for age 13 to 54 and $8 for children and seniors.

Hours for the fair are 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturdays, 12 to 10 p.m. on Sundays and 5 to 10 p.m. during the week.