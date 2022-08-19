OPD honors fallen officer with wreath laying ceremony

ODESSA, Texas —
The Odessa Police Department put together a powerful display of honor for one of their own on Friday.
The department’s Honor Guard marked the 40th anniversary of Corporal G.T. Toal's death by placing a wreath at the memorial statue on the front lawn of the department.
In 1982, Cpl. Toal was killed in a motorcycle accident while performing a funeral escort. He was the first OPD officer who lost his life in the line of duty.
The department does the ceremony every year to remember Cpl. Toal's life.
“We've decided some years ago that we were gonna do this on the anniversary of every fallen officer’s end of tour,” said OPD Police Chief Mike Gerke. “We just want to make sure that the families know that we are never forgetting their lost loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of the citizens of this community. We want to make sure that our new officers understand that they have joined something that values them, that will never forget them.”
The wreath was displayed until sunset.