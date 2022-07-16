Odessa Police cadets go through driver training

Students have to complete the course within four minutes and 20 seconds in order to move on to the next part of the training.

ODESSA, Texas — The parking lot of Ratliff Stadium was turned into a driver training course for the Odessa Police Department Friday.

Eight recruits were tackling the driver safety section of their training.

The Friday section was a condenses version of everything the cadets had worked on over the week and contains everything they will have to do as patrol officers.

Driving instructors say this is why safety is their number one priority.

"I think in all it's a good experience to avoid any accidents in the city, when it comes to high speed chases we may have to encounter so it's all in all perfect training exercise," said OPD recruit Nathan Sanchez.

