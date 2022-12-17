One killed in three car crash outside Midland

25-year-old Darreus Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene after hitting a trailer.

MIDLAND, Texas — On December 11th at 7:37 p.m. about 21 mile north of Midland, authorities say a three car collision killed one person on the scene.

25-year-old Darreus Bryant was travelling northbound on SH 249. 28-year-old Travis Hall was also travelling northbound driving a truck that had a trailer attached.

Hall was stopped in the inside lane of SH 349, attempting to turn left into a private drive.

Bryant failed to control his speed and hit Hall's trailer. Bryant was then hit by 72-year-old Yi Zarn Wang who was also going northbound.