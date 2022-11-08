Ector County crash leaves 3 injured

The wreck happened at the intersection of SH 302 and FM 1936.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A two-car crash in Ector County left three people injured on Tuesday.

According to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, around 8 a.m., a truck tractor with trailer driving northbound on FM 1936 failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection of SH 302.

A Honda Pilot traveling eastbound hit the trailer.

Both female passengers from the Honda were taken to Medical Center Hospital and are in stable condition. The driver of the truck was also transported to MCH with minor injuries.