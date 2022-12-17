Wreck involving Mack Truck kills one in Martin County

41-year-old Valentine Carrasco was pronounced dead at the scene after hitting the back of a Mack Truck.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Police reveal that a deadly crash happened on SH 349 at 9:20 a.m. on December 14th.

41-year-old Valentine Carrasco was travelling southbound when a Mack Truck driven by 68-year-old Stephen Miller was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left into a private drive.

Carrasco failed to control his speed and struck the rear of the Mack Truck.