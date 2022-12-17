Wreck involving Mack Truck kills one in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Police reveal that a deadly crash happened on SH 349 at 9:20 a.m. on December 14th.
41-year-old Valentine Carrasco was travelling southbound when a Mack Truck driven by 68-year-old Stephen Miller was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left into a private drive.
Carrasco failed to control his speed and struck the rear of the Mack Truck.
Carrasco was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Miller had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.