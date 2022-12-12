One dead after a fatal crash in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on December 9 at 9:00 a.m.
The incident occurred on US 385 and involved two vehicles. 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa- Minjarez of Odessa was killed in the fatal crash, while the other driver was transported to MCH and is in stable condition.
The initial investigation revealed that Hinojosa-Minjarez was exiting the Dollar General parking lot and crossing the northbound lanes of US 385 when the other vehicle, traveling north on US 385, struck the vehicle Hinojosa-Minjarez was in.
Both drivers were not wearing their seatbelts during the crash. The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.