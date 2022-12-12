One dead after a fatal crash in Ector County

The crash occurred on December 9 at 9:00 a.m. on US 385.

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on December 9 at 9:00 a.m.

The incident occurred on US 385 and involved two vehicles. 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa- Minjarez of Odessa was killed in the fatal crash, while the other driver was transported to MCH and is in stable condition.

The initial investigation revealed that Hinojosa-Minjarez was exiting the Dollar General parking lot and crossing the northbound lanes of US 385 when the other vehicle, traveling north on US 385, struck the vehicle Hinojosa-Minjarez was in.