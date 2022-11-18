Crash in Reeves County leaves 1 dead

REEVES COUNTY, Texas —
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers in a Reeves County crash that left one person dead.
According to DPS, on Thursday around 8:35 p.m., 78-year-old Ella Mae Arn was driving a 2016 Toyota Highlander westbound on IH-20.
She was reportedly driving in the right lane at a low speed with no rear lights on.
Meanwhile, 57-year-old Jesus Garcia-Rodarte, of Sunland Park, New Mexico, was driving a 2022 International truck with a trailer westbound on IH-20 behind the Highlander.
The truck hit the highlander, causing it to rollover into the ditch.
Arn was pronounced dead on scene. Garcia-Rodarte was not injured.
This is all the information we currently have on the wreck. We will update this story if more details are released.