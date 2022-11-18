Crash in Reeves County leaves 1 dead

Ella Mae Arn, 78, of Boyd, Texas, was pronounced dead on scene.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers in a Reeves County crash that left one person dead.

According to DPS, on Thursday around 8:35 p.m., 78-year-old Ella Mae Arn was driving a 2016 Toyota Highlander westbound on IH-20.

She was reportedly driving in the right lane at a low speed with no rear lights on.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Jesus Garcia-Rodarte, of Sunland Park, New Mexico, was driving a 2022 International truck with a trailer westbound on IH-20 behind the Highlander.

The truck hit the highlander, causing it to rollover into the ditch.

Arn was pronounced dead on scene. Garcia-Rodarte was not injured.