Odessa Police Department to honor fallen officers with Wreath Laying Ceremony on September 8

This year marks the 15th Anniversary of the passing of Corporal Arlie Jones and Corporal Scott Gardner.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department will be honoring two fallen officers with a Wreath Laying Ceremony on September 8.

Back in 2007, Corporal Arlie Jones and Corporal Scott Gardner were both killed in the line of duty, while they were responding to a domestic violence call. This marks the 15th Anniversary of their passing.

The ceremony will be taking place at sunrise at the Memorial Statue on the front lawn of the Odessa Police Department. The wreath will stay on display until sunset.