Long-time Big Spring Municipal Court Judge retires after 22 years

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Municipal Court Judge Timothy Green has decided to retire after 22 years.
Judge Green will officially be finished with his role on September 1. He has been the Municipal Court Judge of Big Spring since 2000. Judge Green was also given plaques during his retirement ceremony by Mayor Robert Moore and Police Chief Chad Williams.
It will now be the job of Mayor Moore and the Big Spring City Council to select Green's replacement. The City Council will be interviewing all qualified candidates before making a selection.