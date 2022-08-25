x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Long-time Big Spring Municipal Court Judge retires after 22 years

Judge Timothy Green has been the Municipal Court Judge of Big Spring since 2000.
Credit: Big Spring PD

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Municipal Court Judge Timothy Green has decided to retire after 22 years. 

Judge Green will officially be finished with his role on September 1. He has been the Municipal Court Judge of Big Spring since 2000. Judge Green was also given plaques during his retirement ceremony by Mayor Robert Moore and Police Chief Chad Williams. 

Credit: Big Spring Police Department

It will now be the job of Mayor Moore and the Big Spring City Council to select Green's replacement. The City Council will be interviewing all qualified candidates before making a selection. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Midland Police sergeant arrested in Tom Green County for driving while intoxicated

Before You Leave, Check This Out