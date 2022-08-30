'Shine A Light' event to take place at UT Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas — The 'Shine A Light' event will be taking place on August 31 at UT Permian Basin.
This date marks the 3rd anniversary of the mass shooting in Midland-Odessa. The event will take place at the UTPB Sports Fields, which will be where the "Bright Star Memorial" will be built to honor the people who were lost on that day and to thank the efforts of the first responders in Midland and Odessa who worked very hard on that day to protect everyone.
People are encouraged to wear yellow on this day and engage in random acts of kindness or community service.
The ceremony will begin at 7:00 a.m. and NewsWest 9 will have live coverage from the event.