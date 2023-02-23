Odessa and Midland Police Departments still hiring new officers

Both are finding more ways to get the word out.

ODESSA, Texas — The Midland and Odessa Police Departments are doing what they can to recruit more officers, whether that's by doing things like job fairs or visiting colleges and schools.

“We’re always doing different events. For instance, we went out and interacted with the football teams at Midland High and Legacy High School and we worked out with them and also talked about traffic stops and then we threw in some recruiting,” said Earl Davis, community relations for Midland Police Department.

The recruiting officers at MPD have been out doing what they do best.

Midland PD is actually going to be having a testing day for recruits Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Midland Police Academy.

“That entails...you do the mile run, 14 minutes, and 46 seconds. You have 25 push-ups in a minute, also 30 sit-ups, then also a written test,” Davis continued.

Odessa PD says they are doing a lot of the same things as Midland PD when it comes to recruiting.

This includes tactics like putting up billboards and getting the word out through social media.

But they are also looking into possibly doing their own testing days as well, where applicants can come to the police department and complete some of the steps in their hiring process.

So if you have the desire to become a police officer, look no further than right here at home in the Permian Basin.