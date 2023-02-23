x
ECSO investigating dead body found in West Odessa

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Credit: NewsWest 9

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body found in the area of Roundup and University in West Odessa

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, at 6:04 a.m. on February 23, ECSO Deputies were dispatched to W University and Roundup in regard to a dead body. The initial investigation revealed that the body was found in a dumpster when the trash truck picked up the dumpster. 

Credit: NewsWest 9

The identity of the deceased body has not been confirmed at this time. 

The investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

