ECSO investigating dead body found in West Odessa

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body found in the area of Roundup and University in West Odessa

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, at 6:04 a.m. on February 23, ECSO Deputies were dispatched to W University and Roundup in regard to a dead body. The initial investigation revealed that the body was found in a dumpster when the trash truck picked up the dumpster.

The identity of the deceased body has not been confirmed at this time.