ECSO investigating dead body found in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body found in the area of Roundup and University in West Odessa
According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, at 6:04 a.m. on February 23, ECSO Deputies were dispatched to W University and Roundup in regard to a dead body. The initial investigation revealed that the body was found in a dumpster when the trash truck picked up the dumpster.
The identity of the deceased body has not been confirmed at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.