Odessa Salvation Army seeing rise in thefts

The organization is asking people to donate during specific hours to reduce theft.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Salvation Army has been seeing an uptick in thefts and property damage over the past two weeks, according to the Odessa Police Department.

To help reduce the risk of theft, the nonprofit is asking for people to donate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Saturday.

Donors can enter the yard of the store on W. 42nd St. and honk your horn. An employee will come out to get the donations.

Any donations outside of those hours are at risk of theft since they will be unattended.

If you need a pickup for large appliances or furniture you can call 432-332-0738.

OPD is reminding the public that damaging property or entering private property to retrieve items, even donated ones, is still considered theft.

In fact, the charges are enhanced if the items are stolen from a nonprofit.