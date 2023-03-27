Odessa man saves Rosa’s Café workers

Miguel Iniguez said he was just helping other people’s family members like he hopes others would help his.

ODESSA, Texas — A scary scene took place Sunday night at the Rosa's Café off 8th Street in Odessa.

A man witnesses believed to be on drugs, came charging into the restaurant and was attempting to harm workers in the kitchen. However, one Odessan helped save the day.

"He went inside Rosa's, and I was right here in the parking lot, and I went inside,” said Miguel Iniguez, the man who helped the employees. “I took him down, and held him there until the cops got there, and a couple of other people were holding his legs while I was holding him down."

Iniguez spoke about how he simply reacted in helping stop the situation, while knowing that assistance would be needed.

"In there, there was a bunch of ladies getting chased around, and getting punched at,” said Iniguez. “He was swinging on them and stuff. It's important to help because you never know. I didn't know anybody in there, but I know it's people's moms and sisters, and I would like somebody to help my mom or my sisters when they need help."

Iniguez said that people in the restaurant thanked him for stepping up during a dangerous situation.