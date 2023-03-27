Midland Development Corporation approves master development agreement

The agreement paves the way for Bass Pro Shops coming to Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Development Corporation approved a master development agreement between the City of Midland, MDC and C. Hodges Development Services L.P.

The agreement will see a reimbursement of up to $5 million to build two roads for the site.

The development site will take place on a 17-acre plot of land off the intersection of Highways 191 and 158.

Meanwhile, the main tenant of the land will be an expansion of Bass Pro Shops into the Tall City, alongside a new entertainment center that will include retail, restaurants and family entertainment.

“So the anchor tenant will be Bass Pro Shops," said MDC Executive Director Sara Harris. "The additional development on the site is anticipated that one of the tenants will be a family entertainment center. Then there are additional path sites for retail and restaurants.”

The intersection near Highway 191 has long been a target for the MDC as a place for potential development.

The addition of Bass Pro Shops and the family center will potentially plant the seeds of future development.

“It’s really exciting to see large new retail here in Midland," Harris said. "What the MDC is hoping to see through this road investment is catalyzing further retail development along State Highway 191 because that’s the primary corridor of commercial activity in Midland right now.”

The agreement will be sent to the Midland City Council at Tuesday's City Council for final approval.

Pending approval, the plan would then move onto more planning and zoning developments while listening to public comments regarding the project.