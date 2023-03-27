Bonham Middle School Assistant Principal earns Region 18 AP of the year award

Ms. Mata is in her first year at Bonham Middle School, and has been with ECISD for over 20 years working as an assistant principal at Cavazos Elementary School and Fly Elementary School.

“I am truly honored in receiving this award,” said Ms. Mata. “Working with all the outstanding educational experts in our region has been an amazing experience. I would not be able to do what I do without the hard work that my teachers and peers put in daily. It truly means a lot to me being recognized for such a huge award.”