Odessa High School unveils revamped observatory, planetarium

The science building was initially opened back in 1969 and included a rooftop observatory with telescopes.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD will be unveiling the revamped observatory at Odessa High School.

The science building was opened back in 1969 and included a rooftop observatory with telescopes.

While OHS used it for astronomy classes at the time, ECISD says it was eventually phased out and forgotten.

The district began the work to refurbish the observatory in 2020, getting it ready for use again and even painting a mural.

ECISD has also brought in an inflatable planetarium in the school's old auditorium that will allow students extra opportunities to study the stars.