ECISD reveals Early Release Day schedule

October 20 will be the district's second early release day of the school year.

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD will hold its second Early Release Day on October 20 for students and staff members.

The district has released its schedule for all its campuses.

During these days, students attend school in the morning and then staff members attend professional development sessions later in the day.

The following schedule for each school looks like:

• Noel Elem/Travis Elementary: 11:30 a.m.

• All other elementary campuses : 11:40 a.m.

• Carver & Lamar EECs: 12:00 p.m.

• OCA & OCTECHS: 12:20 p.m. (these two campuses have their Early Release on Friday, October 22)

• Middle Schools (except Ector): 12:50 p.m.

• Odessa HS: 1:35 p.m.

• NTO & PHS: 1:40 p.m.

Only Ector College Prep Middle School will follow its own calendar and not have these early release days.

In these afternoon sessions, there will also be a new application introduced to staff members called ACCESSLIFE.

This app will connect students to professionals in a variety of industries.