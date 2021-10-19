ECISD to hold vaccine clinics for Tdap and MCV4

All 7th grade students are required to have these vaccines in order to attend school.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD will hold vaccine clinics for all 7th graders who need the Tdap and MCV4 vaccines.

The clinics will be held on October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Nimitz Middle School and New Tech Odessa. Both of these clinics will be drive thru.

Students must bring their a shot record and completed TVFC forms. It will cost $5 per vaccine, cash only, and it will be given on a first come, first serve basis.

ECISD suggests for all parents to call your campus school nurse to see if you qualify for TVFC Vaccines and have the proper forms emailed to you.