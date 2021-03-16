Odessa and the state of Texas earns recognition and awards for its economic development

The state of Texas won the Site Selection Magazine's Governor Cup Award for the ninth straight year in a row.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa and Texas have been recognized by Site Selection Magazine for its efforts in economic development.

Texas earn the Governor Cup Award by the publication for the ninth straight year. They received the award for having the most qualified economic development projects of any state.

They doubled the second largest state, Ohio, and have more than Ohio and 3rd place winner, Georgia, combined with 781 projects.

Odessa also was ranked inside the top ten metro areas at number six in the total number pf economic development projects in metros with less than 200,000. Odessa has seven projects at this moment.

“It is truly amazing that Odessa has done so well in its economic development efforts during a time when COVID and our oil and gas economy have greatly impacted our growth during 2020,” said Wesley Burnett, Director of Economic Development. “Our City Leaders, City Council Representatives, the Grow Odessa organization, the Board of the Odessa Developement Corporation and our taxing entities have continued to do incredible work in keeping Odessa’s name in front of companies across the nation who are looking to expand into new markets. They have truly personified the “can do” spirit that has helped Odessa grow and prosper in the past 25 years,” he adds. “And with some exciting potential projects on the horizon, I’m expecting 2021 to be another great year for Odessa”.

Site Selection is a publication involved with corporate real estate and economic development fields.