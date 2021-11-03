City of Odessa Municipal Court receives Traffic Safety Award from TMCEC

This award given for traffic safety and preventing impaired driving through municipal courts.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Municipal Court has earned a Traffic Safety Award from the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center (TMCEC).

The award was given out to Texas municipal courts that demonstrated their efforts to prevent impaired driving.

Examples of this include offering impaired driving courses, DWI books and materials and webinars. MTSI plays an major role in making the Texas roads safer.

The Odessa Municipal Court hosted a Child Safety Seat Expo during Child Passenger Safety Week as well as provided copies of the Bernard in the Backseat booklet, courtesy of TXDOT through TMCEC, for children attending the Expo with their parents.