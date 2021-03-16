Odessa Arts to display artwork of West Texans through Basin 52

Local Artists will have their work shown on various City of Odessa Buildings starting in October 2021.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts has announced its Basin 52 project for local West Texas Artists.

This will promote 52 works by 52 different West Texas artists starting in October 2021 to September 2022. These pieces of art will be displayed on various City of Odessa buildings.

You can be an artist with an level of experience. West Texas locations that are eligible include Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Jeff Davis, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Reagan, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward, and Winkler.

“I am so excited to be introducing a Basin 52 to the Basin," said Executive Director Randy Ham. "These 52 works of art will not only be displayed throughout the city of Odessa, but can tag along with you in your pocket anywhere you go and is a great conversation piece.”

The artwork should show the artist's impression of West Texas. The art will also be sold in customs decks of playing cards by local merchants with all proceeds going towards professional development opportunities for local artist.

The pieces of art will be picked on the criteria of skill, subject matter and aesthetics.