Search for missing West Texas man continues

Nathaniel Machuca has been missing since April 3.

MIDLAND, Texas — The search for Nathaniel Machuca is still going on. Machuca went missing on Sunday, April 3, and his family continues to ask for the public's help in finding him.

Machuca's car was initially found in a neighborhood in north Midland, but his family did get to see surveillance video from a neighbor that saw him head north on Stonebridge Drive toward Pavilion Parkway. After that, his family doesn't know what direction he went.

"It was on Desert Road in Midland, Texas," Martin Machuca, Nathaniel's father said. "He was last seen on Burgandy Street on Stoneridge, heading north on that road with a video cam that the neighbor had picked up on him. We are asking people around there in the neighborhood hopefully if they can pick him up on the video cams."

Machuca was last seen by his family in jeans and a white shirt, and they are spreading flyers all across West Texas hoping to find him.

"Due to the fact that he was living in Midland, we'll put the flyers there in Midland," Oscar Machuca, Nathaniel's uncle said. "Odessa being so close to go ahead and put them in Odessa. All this area, you got Andrews, now picking it up to Seminole, Kermit, Pecos, Monahans and start putting them over there."

Today, a prayer service was held in Andrews. All with the hope that Nathaniel would find his way back to his family.