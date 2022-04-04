MPD asks for public's help finding missing person

Nathaniel Machuca was last seen Sunday morning before he left Midland to visit his mom in Andrews.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who went missing over the weekend.

Nathaniel Machuca, 25, is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen mid-morning on Sunday as he left Midland to visit his mom in Andrews. However, he never made it there.

His black 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was found parked by an unknown male who took off running when it was located.