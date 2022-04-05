Family of missing man searching for answers after car is found

Nathaniel Machuca hasn't been seen since mid-morning on Sunday.

MIDLAND, Texas — A loveable brother, son and co-worker: Nathaniel Machuca works at Starbucks, a job he loves, which is why when he didn't show up to work his mom knew something was wrong.

"I called his work and they were like no he hadn't shown up and I was like really? That's not like him, and they said no he's always early and everything. And he really likes his job and they said he didn't show up and that's when I called the police," said Mary Helen Machuca, Nathaniel's mom. "I got worried, very worried."

Machuca's car, a black 2009 Chevy Cobalt, was found in a neighborhood on Desert Rose in Midland.

"Two blocks away from where he actually lives in the apartments," said his brother Jayden Machuca.

Machuca's family went door to door trying to get information from houses in the neighborhood, and one surveillance video caught their eye.

"So far there's only been one surveillance video that they've shown, but it's not really clear as to why... but there's main evidence that supposedly whoever it was, parked the vehicle, got out, took off running, they looked back at the vehicle and just kept on running, but away from where he normally lives," said Jayden.

The family is waiting on video from one other neighbor who is currently out of town, but they say Machuca would never leave his car like that.

"It's not him to leave it like that, I mean it's not him, it's not him," said Mary.

The family also found out Tuesday that there have been charges on his credit card.

"Yes we found out today that there was activity yesterday and today," said Mary.

They are working to get those records subpoenaed to hopefully lead them to Nathaniel.

"I know God has him safe out there somewhere," said Mary.

"We Just want him home safe," said Jayden.