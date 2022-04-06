OPD investigates missing person report

Edward “Eddie” Adams was last seen in Odessa on Friday.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Edward “Eddie” Adams, 54, is described as a white man with green eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Adams was last seen in Odessa on Friday.

OPD said he could be driving a red 2016 Ford Focus four-door hatchback, with Texas license plate KVC0539.

Anyone who sees Adams is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.