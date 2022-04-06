OPD investigates missing person report

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Edward “Eddie” Adams, 54, is described as a white man with green eyes and brown hair. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.
Adams was last seen in Odessa on Friday.
OPD said he could be driving a red 2016 Ford Focus four-door hatchback, with Texas license plate KVC0539.
Anyone who sees Adams is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to reach out to Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-4926 and reference case number 22-0005405, or Odessa Crime Stoppers by calling 432-333-8477 or using the website 333tips.org.