MPD closes off several streets for explosive device search

While the search wasn’t on the Legacy High School campus, it did impact student pickup.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department closed off several streets Monday afternoon to investigate reports of a possible explosive device.

According to a Midland ISD spokesperson, an anonymous tip was made to Midland Crime Stoppers about a possible explosive device somewhere in the area between Rusk Elementary and Legacy High School.

After consulting with Midland ISD police, the MPD deployed its Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to search the area.

At around 4 p.m., MPD closed off an area between Godfrey Street, Wedgewood Street, Shandon Avenue and Neely Avenue for a search.

MISD told parents and staff about the search, and LHS staff rerouted parents and students to conduct student pickups away from the investigation area.

After a search that lasted about 1 hour and 20 minutes, EOD found no explosive devices.

The district took time to thank MPD and the city for their help.

They also took time to remind the public that anyone who suspects a dangerous situation can submit an anonymous tip to Midland Crime Stoppers by calling 432-694-8477(TIPS) or clicking or tapping here .