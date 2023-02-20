Legacy student found to be in possession of firearm after school bus pulled over

After being taken into custody at a juvenile detention facility, MISD says the student was found to have a handgun in their possession.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Legacy Freshman High School student was arrested Monday morning after officers received a tip someone on the bus had a gun.

According to a statement from Midland ISD, district police received a tip about a student possibly having a gun on the bus.

Police stopped the bus at Wadley Ave. and Godfrey St. and searched the vehicle, students and backpacks.

While police did not locate a weapon at this time, the student suspected of having a gun was taken into custody by police on a directive to apprehend.

After being taken into custody at a juvenile detention facility, the student was found to have a handgun in their possession.

The student is being processed by law enforcement.

Midland ISD has not confirmed at this time if the directive to apprehend is related to an incident that caused Legacy High to be put on hold towards the beginning of February. This incident resulted in a directive being issued for a student who was rumored to have a gun on campus prior.

At this time the student has not been identified and MISD has not disclosed what charges will be filed against the student.

You can read the full statement from MISD below:

Weapons are strictly prohibited on school property and at school events. This includes bringing a weapon onto the bus. Possession of a weapon carries serious legal consequences.