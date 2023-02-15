MISD student charged for almost causing bus to swerve into traffic

The student was taken to the Culver Juvenile Detention Center on a deadly conduct charge.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Goddard Junior High student was arrested Monday for endangering passengers on a school bus on Feb. 9.

According to a Midland ISD spokesperson, while the bus was moving, the student moved to the front and made an obscene gesture to the passengers.

When the bus driver told him to stop, the student wrapped his arms around the driver, almost causing the bus to swerve into traffic.

The driver stopped the bus and called MISD police, who took the student from the bus.

Following an investigation, the student was taken to Culver Juvenile Detention Center on a deadly conduct charge.