No bomb found on campus after threat made at San Jacinto Junior High

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MISD police or Crime Stoppers.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released details on a hoax bomb threat at San Jacinto Junior High discovered late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the district, an administrator who manages the campus’ social media accounts discovered threats, which were made on Monday morning through direct message on social media.

The messages said the school would be bombed if classes weren’t canceled and made threats toward the principal, who it used a racial slur against, and a student.

As a precautionary measure, MISD police requested that the Midland Police Department Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit sweep the campus at 7:30 p.m.

They did not find any explosive devices and determined the campus was safe after about an hour of sweeping.

The district said it informed parents and staff about the threats and the sweep on Tuesday.

District police are still investigating who sent the messages and said they will work with outside law enforcement, including the FBI, if necessary.

Police might also pursue a warrant for records from the social media provider.