Midland ISD school board meeting shows district has eyes on the future

The district was provided a demographics update, and a bond planning committee of over 100 Midland citizens will begin meeting shortly.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District, or MISD, board of trustees had their eyes on the future at Monday night's school board meeting.

The board reviewed an update on demographics and a prediction on enrollment over the next decade.

The demographics report will allow the best decisions possible to be made when it comes to how to handle growth in the school district.

The MISD long-range plan revealed that a bond planning committee of over 100 Midland citizens from around the community will begin to meet shortly, an important process to get started.

“This is a community bond down the road," said MISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard. "It’s not an MISD bond. It’s not a superintendent bond. It’s about what [does] the community want and what will the community support.”

The MISD board of trustees discussed business in the present Monday night that will help shape the district down the road.

The demographics report showed that the district can expect growth to 30,000 students in the next half decade, which is expected to add to capacity concerns.

That information will help with planning and recommendations.

“Having that kind of information helps us really consider where we place campuses, what we prioritize, because the needs are always bigger than the amount that we’ll be able to put forward in a bond, and so that demographic report helps us make good decisions and think ahead," said Dr. Howard.

The MISD long-range plan mentioned is another tool that the bond planning committee will use as they get to work soon.

“The work that will begin now with the bond planning committee is to take that facility information and start to work through, ‘What are the solutions? What are the recommendations that that committee will bring to the board in the Summer?’," said Dr. Howard.

Having community input from all around the district is key for representation.

“They represent the community, our students, our staff, parents, community, business leaders and really hear from them what’s important to them," said Dr. Howard. "‘What do they think is most important? What do they think the community can support?’ So, doing it through a process like that where we’re not going into it with any pre-conceived notions about what has to happen, but really getting input from our community.”

Another notable piece of action from last night's meeting was the board unanimously voting for current Legacy High School, or LHS, Principal Shannon Torres to take over the role as Executive Director of School Leadership for the district.