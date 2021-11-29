City of Midland relocating Water Department Customer Service

The new location is at 1030 Andrews Highway, Suite 220.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced its Water Department Customer Service will be relocated to a new address.

The new location is at 1030 Andrews Highway, Suite 220. It will be on the second floor of the Center Pointe building.

While the new location will not be fully open until December 6, the department will have a soft opening on December 1.

Starting Dec. 6, citizens will no longer be able to set up new accounts or change existing accounts at City Hall. However, they will still be able to pay bills using the drive-thru.

Other options to pay are through the city's online portal or at the Mr. Payroll at certain Kent Kwik locations.