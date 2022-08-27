Midland native impacted by Midland Airpark for 40 years

In the 70s, Vicki Hurt learned how to fly at the Midland Airpark. She's still flying out of there weekly and her family members have followed in her footsteps.

MIDLAND, Texas — Vicki Hurt is a Midland native who has been flying since the 70s.

"I think all our times in the air have been great, it just opens doors to go places you’ve never imagined," Hurt said.

This airpark in her hometown holds a special place in her heart.

"It’s fabulous, and I’ve watched so many people on this field learn and grow," Hurt said.

It is the place where she first learned how to fly.

"Interestingly enough, it started right here on this field and Basin Aviation was really quite new," Hurt said. "We were in a trailer house over here, and there was an ex-Vietnam helicopter pilot who was instructing at the time, and there were videos to watch at the trailer house. Then we were spending a good deal of time in the air. He was a great instructor and inspired my love of flying."

Now today, 40 years after she first took flight, she has inspired her children and grandchildren to follow in her footsteps.

"We’re definitely a flying family," Hurt said. "I love that there’s so many opportunities, and my own granddaughter is taking lessons here right now."

There's also another family member, we can't forget about, and that's 12-year-old Sunny. She's been Vicki's co-pilot since she was a baby.

"She has always been perfectly fine with it," Hurt said. "She just takes a little nap in the back seat. She has her own headset so the noise doesn’t bother her, but it’s been just perfect."

With Vicki flying in and out of the Midland Airpark almost every week for years, she just wants to continue seeing it grow and having a lasting impact on others. The same way it has on her and her family.