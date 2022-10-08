Hangar space in high demand at Midland Airpark

Improvements are coming to the Airpark, and that includes more hangars being built.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Councilwoman Robin Poole speaks about the improvements that are set to come to the Midland Airpark in the future.

"We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves to really enhance Airpark with making it more visible to the community," she said. "Once I found this community I knew that Airpark would be something I’d want to work towards not only saving but improving."

As they get the ball rolling, they'll start with the fences, roadway and signs.

"Well we’ve already started some of those plans, we are working on fence redevelopment, entry road redevelopment that would really enhance the aesthetics and give proper signage so people know it’s there," said Poole.

With the flight traffic here, more hangars will also be built due to the high demand.

"We’re going to be doing an infrastructure project so that the infrastructure will be in place and people are able to come out and build their hangars there. Hangar spaces are in high demand at Airpark and now that we’ve decided to keep Airpark we can offer that," said Poole.

She believes this expansion will be great because of the location the Airpark is in, in Midland.

"Ultimately the area in and around Ai park could be just a real hub where people can come and fellowship together. It’s gonna be a perfect area for a community corridor with the college being over there, ClayDesta. It’s just a prime spot in our city that development could grow up and around and just bring in a whole lot more for our community to experience," Poole said.