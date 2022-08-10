'Fly Into Fall' event to feature aircraft, local pilots

The event will feature displays, educational booths, food trucks, jumpers and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Airpark will be hosting the "Fly Into Fall" event on Aug. 27.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It aims to be an educational event for all ages.

Aircraft and helicopters from local pilots will be on hand, and there will be displays, educational booths, food trucks, jumpers and more.

Former NASA Astronaut Don Thomas will also be in attendance.

To learn more about the event you can visit the City of Midland website .

There will also be the first ever Run for the Runway one mile run/walk and 5k. Fees for the race range from $20-30 and packet pick up runs from 6:45-8 a.m.

You can sign up for that race by clicking or tapping here .