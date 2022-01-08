Dogs fly to new homes with the help of local nonprofit

"These dogs get to get loaded up and within hours they are starting their new lives," said Dolly Hinsz, Director of Operations for Dogs Rescue R us.

ODESSA, Texas — In West Texas, we have a large population of stray dogs, puppies and more that are looking to find a home.

There are multiple nonprofits in the area, including airplane pilots that are working to get these dogs to a home.

Dog Rescue R Us partnered with multiple agencies to fly dozens of dogs across the country.

"PetcoLove is another foundation that has airplanes and what they do is they come out and we put as many dogs on an airplane as we can get and they take them to different places in the united states, we just did one, I think we sent 43 dogs up to Oregon, we teamed up with Odessa animal control, it was amazing," said Dolly Hinsz, Director of Operations for Dogs Rescue R us. "These dogs get to get loaded up and within hours they are starting their new lives."

Hinsz said many of the shelters are full here and across the United States.

"Unfortunately there's so many of them the euthanasia rate is up due to the fact that we have no place to put these dogs it's sad, it's scary what's going on in our world right now and we are just swamped," Hinsz said.