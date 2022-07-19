'Dog Rescue R Us' to receive $11,000 grant from Petco Love

ODESSA, Texas — 'Dog Rescue R Us' will be receiving a grant from national nonprofit Petco Love for $11,000.
A special celebration will be held at Petco in Odessa at 4:00 p.m. on July 19.
"Our investment in 'Dog Rescue R Us' is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as a part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized," Said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. "Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us."
'Dog Rescue R Us' is a nonprofit organization that seeks to help neglected and abused dogs in West Texas find forever homes. Over 10,000 dogs have been transported to shelters in different states through the help of the nonprofit.