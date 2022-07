ODESSA, Texas — Dog Is My CoPilot Inc. made another trip top Odessa recently to send more than 40 dogs to Oregon.

Captain Maresca teamed up with the Odessa Animal Shelter and Dog Rescue R Us to make sure these puppies were safely transported to their next destination.

This is not the first time Dog Is My CoPilot Inc. has come down to Odessa to pick up some furry friends. They previously made a trip back in late April where they took around 15 dogs.