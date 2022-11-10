Midland mayor announces National Business Women's Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Mayor Patrick Payton declared Tuesday that the week of Oct. 17-21 is National Business Women's Week.
Mayor Payton cited the major goal of the week as promoting equality and creating better work conditions for women in the workplace.
Also honored at the meeting was Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, the executive director at Senior Life Midland. She was instrumental in getting Daniel's Law passed in Texas last year, which protects people with disabilities from being discriminated against in a medical setting.
Kirwan-Haynie said she is honored to receive the award and that one doesn't need to pass a state law to win an award or be an advocate.
"It was an honor to be named for advocacy efforts," Kirwan-Haynie said. "I feel like you don't have to pass a state law to be a great advocate. Look and see what needs help in our community and reach out and help those. We can all make a difference if we try."