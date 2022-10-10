Press Cafe holds Dine and Donate week benefiting Pink the Basin

During this week, 100% of purchases at the cafe will go directly to Pink the Basin.

ODESSA, Texas — Press Cafe is holding its annual Dine and Donate Week from Oct. 10-15.

During this week, 100% of purchases at the cafe will go directly to Pink the Basin.

Visitors can dine in, order on the restaurant's app or pick the food up curbside. Several of the dishes this week will also have a pink twist.

Pink the Basin is a local non-profit that helps women get access to mammograms and other breast cancer diagnostic services, as well as raise awareness of women's health issues.