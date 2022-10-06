x
Midland League of Women Voters to hold candidate forum

The event is Thursday evening in the Midland College Carrasco Room.
Credit: League of Women Voters

MIDLAND, Texas —

The League of Women Voters of Midland is hosting a candidate forum on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Midland College Carrasco Room.

The event will be broken into two parts. Midland ISD School Board candidates will speak from 5:30-6:30 p.m., before a short break for a meet and greet with all candidates running on the November ballot.

The Midland Mayor and Midland City Council district 4 candidates will then have their forum from 6:45-7:45 p.m.

Both forums will feature an audience Q&A using notecards.

For more information on the League of Women Voters of Midland, click here.

