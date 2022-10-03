Midland County Elections Office seeking bilingual election workers

Anyone who is interested and speaks both English and Spanish is asked to give the office a call.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Elections Office is looking for help ahead of the November election.

The office is seeking bilingual workers to help with early voting.

Anyone who is interested and speaks both English and Spanish is asked to give the office a call at 432-688-4890.

The office is looking for someone who can work all day every day of the two weeks of early voting.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 and ends Nov. 4.