Election Day is Nov. 8-here's what you need to know

TEXAS, USA — Election Day is coming up, and there are a lot of important dates to navigate. Here is a rundown of what you need to know.

Nov. 8 is Election Day in Texas, however, early voting will run Oct 24-Nov. 4.

The last day to register to vote in Texas for this election is Oct. 11.

One of the easiest ways to register to vote in Texas is to visit VoteTexas.gov. For those who are unable to use the internet, you can contact your county voter registration official.

If you are applying for a ballot by mail, the deadline is Oct. 28.

To check your voter registration status or plan out what voting location to go to, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State website. Counties with local races will also have links to voting locations listed below once sample ballots are released.

Not all early voting locations will be open on Election Day, so make sure to check if you are voting on Nov. 8.

At this time the county's sample ballots have not been released. Be sure to check back at a later date to see what local races will be available for you to vote on in your county.

State Races

As for state races, there will be a few important items to vote on.

Voters will decide whether or not to reelect Governor Greg Abbott or hand the reigns over to Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. There are also Green and Libertarians running for the seat as well.

Ken Paxton is facing off against Rochelle Garza for the Attorney General seat, while Dan Patrick is being challenged by Mike Collier.

Additionally there are races for Agriculture Commissioner, Land Commissioner and Railroad Commissioner as well as Texas Comptroller.

Tony Gonzales, representative for US District 23, is facing off against challengers John Lira and Frank Lopez Jr. for his spot in the House of Representatives.