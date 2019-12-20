MIDLAND, Texas — In the past few months, there have been more layoffs happening across the Basin leaving non-profits like Midland Helping Hands pretty busy.

The organization provides financial, spiritual, and emotional support.

On average they get 50 calls a day with people asking for help.

“We do see the need increase during the winter months when oil companies are laying off people or they’re suspending drivers a couple months," Michele Newton, caseworker volunteer, said.

Each month, Helping Hands assists around 100 people and with more oil companies cutting staff, the number of people in need is only getting bigger.

Around the holidays, it is not getting any easier for folks who are just trying to make ends meet.

"People frantically trying to figure out things like am I going to pay my rent this month, am I going to get evicted, can I feed my kids this week?" Newton said. "When you can take some of that pressure off them, you see so much relief."

Newton says Midland Helping Hands comes down to one simple thing.

“I think everybody here thinks what can I do to be God’s hands and feet? Newton said. "What can I do to help somebody else?”

For those trying to stretch the dollar, it can be hard asking for help.

For that reason, volunteers are holding onto the biggest thing, faith.

"It’s really hard to ask for help, I mean you have to humble yourself and be vulnerable,” Newton said. “It’s just a blessing to be God’s vessel to help some people with whatever needs they have.”

No one should struggle during the holiday season.

So if you feel like you have hit rock bottom, reach out.

Newton says Helping Hands just ask for one thing in return.

“Go and get yourself in a good spot, that’s all the thanks we need."

The organization is in need of clothes, monetary donations, and more volunteers.

For more details on how you can help click here.

