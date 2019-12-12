ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In West Texas, when oil slows down more abandoned horses in Ector County seem to show up.

“There’s a little downturn in the economy right now, when that happens we tend to get more animals that are abandoned or let loose," Mike Griffis, Ector County Sheriff said. "Horses are an expensive animal to keep so that may be attributed to the downturn in the economy.”

The ECSO has found around 10 estray horses the past few months.

“When they come in a lot of times they come in bunches and we get them multiple days in a row, ” Timothy Campbell, ECSO Animal Control Supervisor, said.

It is costing the county who pay to feed them, house them and foot the vet bill, too.

“It’s just really sad that people don’t try to find a place for those animals," Griffis said. "It’s a burden for everybody.”

The horses are housed by the ECSO for 15 days before they go to auction starting at $25, sometimes even less.

“It’s a sad state because most people who own horses or dogs they don’t look at them as just being a pet, most people look at them as being a member of their family," Campbell said.

Ector County says they understand horses are costly. But to not leave livestock fending for themselves.

“You can always ask family, friends, neighbors or other people that you know have horses," Campbell said. "On Facebook, there’s rescue groups all over the area."

If people can not find something, they can always call the Sheriff's office to help find a new home for the animal.

You can find the listings of all the estray horses on Ector County’s Facebook page here.