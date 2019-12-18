ODESSA, Texas — Superior has designated the six Center of Excellence in the state of Texas, and it's right here in Odessa.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Department of Pediatrics will receive the award for Foster Care Center of Excellence Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the TTUHSC Pediatric Clinic, 701 W. 5th St.

Texas Tech Pediatrics in the Permian Basin earned recognition for its quality program initiatives that support children and youth in foster care.

Launched in 2017, Superior’s Center of Excellence initiative is designed to raise the level of care received by its members.

RELATED: Spay, neuter costs drop in West Texas thanks to this local woman

To qualify, providers must meet more than 60 criteria, including quality improvement initiatives, program processes, and staff requirements.

Superior HealthPlan, which started in El Paso in 1999, is a managed health-care company that provides health care for members in all 254 counties across Texas.

Superior works with the State of Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to provide STAR (Medicaid), Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), CHIP Perinatal Care and STAR+PLUS and STAR Health.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9: