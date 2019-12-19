MIDLAND, Texas — If you're wondering what to do with your Christmas tree after the holidays- the City of Midland has you covered.

There's two drop off location sites, Hogan Park behind the old armory and the Citizen's Collection Station.

"It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the trashiest," said Doreen Womack, Executive Director of Keep Midland Beautiful

Every year, Americans produce 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

Hours for the drop-off locations are Tuesday- Friday 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday 9 am to 2 pm.

The trees that are recycled are used to make free mulch for the Midland Citizens that can be picked up year-round.

