Midland H-E-B kicking off litter coalition with neighboring businesses

H-E-B at Loop 250 and Highway 191 is starting a coalition with businesses and partnering with Keep Midland Beautiful to help keep the area litter free.

MIDLAND, Texas — At the H-E-B located off Loop 250 and Highway 191, the team at H-E-B has been tending to the increased amounts of litter in the area surrounding their store.

"Our store team at H-E-B has been committed for the last year on picking up trash in the local area," said Alyssa Owens, Public Affairs Specialist with H-E-B.

However, now it's at a point where they're in need of some help.

"What was happening is when they'd go do a pickup and then two days later it'd look like no one was ever there. There's so much trash back out in the same area," said Owens.

So to fix this ongoing problem, this H-E-B has enlisted the help of the community and businesses in the surrounding area, for what they're calling a litter coalition.

"We wanted to reach out to local businesses and the city and see what we could do to make a permanent fix in the area," said Owens. "We want to create a long term initiative to prevent litter as a whole because what we're doing is reacting to an issue instead of preventing the issue."

Long time partner with H-E-B, Keep Midland Beautiful, is helping them get this coalition rolling.

"We want to inspire them and educate on any level we can and help them get started on this campaign," said Doreen Womack, Keep Midland Beautiful Executive Director. "What Keep Midland Beautiful is hoping is that this will inspire other businesses around the area to take a look at their neighbors and take a look at what's going on outside their business and do the same thing."

For H-E-B, they're hoping this coalition can help bring everyone together to help keep the city litter free.