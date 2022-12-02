KMB uses treats to teach about water table, aquifers

KMB used everything from soda to ice cream and even sprinkles to teach children about how certain things can contaminate aquifers.

MIDLAND, Texas — Keep Midland Beautiful was out at Centennial Park Friday teaching children about keeping our West Texas environment clean and beautiful.

Friday's event focused on aquifers-underground layers of water sandwiched between layers of rock, sand and soil.

"We just feel like talking to the kids, they're a part of this community and them understanding how the water system works, the water cycle, aquifers, makes them become good adults and aware of the amount of water that they use," said Doreen Womack, Executive Director for KMB.

The children even got to eat their aquifers after making it and "contaminating" it with candy.

Edible aquifer experiments are part of a larger program from Keep America Beautiful called Waste in Place, designed to teach children about landfills, recycling and conservation.